-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,956 shares of company stock valued at $425,287 and have sold 76,096 shares valued at $3,080,254. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.