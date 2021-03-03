$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,984. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

