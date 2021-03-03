$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,833. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Welltower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

