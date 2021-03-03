0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Hits $26.19 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00035364 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

