0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $267.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

0x Token Profile

ZRX is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,407,232 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

