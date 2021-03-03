$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. 171,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $130.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

