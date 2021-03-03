$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $122.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.