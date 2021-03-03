$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

