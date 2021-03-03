$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.38. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of CPE opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.