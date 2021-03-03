$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

