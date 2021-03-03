$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

