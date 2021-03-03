-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce ($1.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.93). Cinemark reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

