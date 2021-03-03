$1.43 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post $1.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.94 million, with estimates ranging from $162.24 million to $177.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

