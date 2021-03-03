$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SMG opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 107.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

