1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Down 5.7%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.32. 1,362,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,130,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,162 shares of company stock worth $4,104,246. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

