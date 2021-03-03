$103.16 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce $103.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.40 million and the highest is $104.90 million. Invitae posted sales of $64.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $469.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $507.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

