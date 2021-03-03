10,481 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. 15,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

