109,000 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

HOME stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.