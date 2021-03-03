10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.19 and last traded at $173.21. 663,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 751,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.