$122.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post $122.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $135.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $496.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $504.25 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTB. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

