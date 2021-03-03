125,415 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 22,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

