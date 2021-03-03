$132.13 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post sales of $132.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $144.25 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $586.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $621.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $770.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $946,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

