14,700 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WNS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in WNS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 411,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 240,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

