150,100 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of HNI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HNI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HNI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.