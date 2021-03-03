$153.22 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $153.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.97 million and the highest is $156.70 million. FB Financial posted sales of $98.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $592.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.61 million to $622.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $548.83 million, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $606.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

FBK stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in FB Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after buying an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 836,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 160,136 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.