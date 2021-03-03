1,647,545 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,647,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.39% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of FSR opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

