$17.49 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $17.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $18.09 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.57 million to $68.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.71 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.27 million, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

