17,042,960 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,042,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,010,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.69% of Lufax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Lufax stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.