17,147 Shares in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.07% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.

