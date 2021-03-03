$187.05 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $187.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.01 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $718.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.76 million to $804.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $868.62 million, with estimates ranging from $774.15 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

