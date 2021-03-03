1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

