1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
