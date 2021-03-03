$19.19 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post $19.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.73 million to $19.64 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.