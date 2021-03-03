$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $19.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $20.25 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $78.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.08 million to $84.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.52 million, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PNNT opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.