19,800 Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLCT opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

