1,989,190 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,989,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,372,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Ozon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

