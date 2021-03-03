1World (1WO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,980.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $11,980.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00790159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045886 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003997 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

