-$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($0.94). PBF Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

