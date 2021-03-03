$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $4,749,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

