20,500 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,474. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

