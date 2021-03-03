21,664 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.