21,664 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,436,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 977,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

