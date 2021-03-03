21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 6.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $34.83. 1,968,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,510,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

