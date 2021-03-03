$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.50 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $98.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Shares of OIIM opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

