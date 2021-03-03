$24.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $24.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $41.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.45 million to $123.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.