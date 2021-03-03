2,506,900 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,506,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,776,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.36% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

