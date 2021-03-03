$259.98 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce sales of $259.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.20 million to $263.75 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $230.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $960.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $978.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

In other news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

