$266.44 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce sales of $266.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $177.12.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $75,251,608. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

