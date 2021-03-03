27,918 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

BG opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

