2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.81. 3,238,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,496,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of 2U by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in 2U by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2U by 12.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in 2U by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

