$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

